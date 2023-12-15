Economic Data Finds Women’s Salary Last Year 70% that of Men’s

Photo : YONHAP News

Women in South Korea were found to receive 70 percent of the salary earned by men last year.According to a white paper jointly published by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Wednesday, the average hourly wage of women in the workforce was 18-thousand-113 won in 2022, 70 percent of the 25-thousand-886 won per hour for men.The inaugural white paper on women’s economic activities noted, however, that this wage gap is gradually narrowing from 64-point-eight percent in 2012 to 65-point-nine percent in 2017, 69-point-eight percent in 2021, and 70 percent in 2022.The average monthly income was four-point-12 million won for men and two-point-68 million won for women last year.There was also a large wage gap between regular and non-regular female workers.The hourly pay for female regular workers last year was 19-thousand-594 won, some one-point-three times the average rate for non-regular female employees at 14-thousand-588 won.