Japan Mulling Entry Ban Exceptions for N. Korean Football Teams

Written: 2023-12-27 09:10:05Updated: 2023-12-27 09:22:16

Japan Mulling Entry Ban Exceptions for N. Korean Football Teams

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan is reportedly considering granting entry to North Korean football teams in February and March to play qualifiers for the Paris Olympics and 2026 World Cup.

Japan’s Kyodo News quoted multiple sources on Tuesday as saying that Tokyo is poised to exceptionally permit North Korean teams to enter the country on the basis that athletic exchanges are special circumstances.

Although a general entry ban for North Koreans has been implemented by Tokyo as an independent sanction following the North's repeated missile launches, a Japanese government official reportedly said that the country cannot discriminate in sports for political reasons.

Japan's women's national football team is set to face North Korea in the final round of the Asian qualifiers for the Paris Games on February 24.

Japan’s men's team is scheduled to host an Asian second-round qualifier for the World Cup against North Korea on March 21.

Dozens of North Korean players are expected to visit Japan for the two matches and Tokyo is expected to conduct strict identity checks for accompanying officials.
