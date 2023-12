Photo : YONHAP News

The number of highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) cases at poultry farms in the country has risen to 25.According to the Central Disaster and Countermeasures Headquarters on AI on Tuesday, a case at a duck farm in Boseong County, South Jeolla Province has been confirmed as a highly pathogenic H5 AI infection.The new detection brought the season’s cases at poultry farms to 25 since the first was confirmed at a duck farm in Goheung, South Jeolla Province on December 4.Authorities sent an initial response team to the farm with some 13-thousand ducks in order to implement quarantine measures, including cordoning off the property, conducting an epidemiological study and emergency culling.The authorities called for poultry farms to strengthen disinfection efforts and thoroughly implement quarantine rules in order to prevent the spread of the disease.