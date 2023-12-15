N. Korea Kicks off Key Party Meeting ahead of New Year

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has opened a year-end meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party led by leader Kim Jong-un.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday, Kim presided over the plenary meeting of the party’s Central Committee the previous day to review the implementation of state policies this year.At the meeting, Kim reportedly defined 2023 as a "year of great turn and great change" that served as a milestone on the North’s glorious path of development with the enhancement of national power and the promotion of national prestige.According to the KCNA, Kim also said that Pyongyang saw "eye-opening victories and events achieved in all fields for socialist construction and the strengthening of the national power in 2023.”The agenda featured six primary focal points, including a review of policy implementation this year, the direction of national development for next year, and the budget for both this year and next year.The outcome is typically announced by Kim on the last day of the meeting, before the state media issues a report on the first day of the new year.