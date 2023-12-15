One-Stop Support System for Crime Victims to Launch Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has finalized a plan to establish a one-stop state support system for victims of various crimes from July of next year.According to the justice ministry on Wednesday, the Sunflower Center will assist victims of sexual crimes, the Advocacy Center for Online Sexual Abuse Victims will offer support for digital crimes victims, and those suffering from child abuse will be supported by local governments and child protective services.The system was devised in response to the disparate agencies victims are currently required to contact for support for financial, medical, and legal assistance, as well as security protection.The ministry will seek to revise enforcement ordinances under the Crime Victim Protection Act during the first half of next year to enable prosecutors to discuss the case with related agencies prior to their investigation.A one-stop solution center will open in Seoul's Dongjak District in July, advising the victims how to access necessary support, with an internet search portal for assistance programs launching in December 2024.