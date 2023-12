Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, who has been under a police investigation over alleged drug use, was found dead inside a vehicle.According to the police on Wednesday, they received an emergency call at around 10:12 a.m. that the actor had left the house after leaving a message resembling a suicide note.At around 10:30 a.m., a man in his 40s was found unconscious in a vehicle near Waryong Park in Seoul's central Jongno District.Authorities said they confirmed that the person is the 48-year-old actor.