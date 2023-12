Photo : YONHAP News

The state antitrust watchdog will seek to impose a fine on food product manufacturers that fail to notify consumers of a volume reduction without a price cut as part of efforts to eradicate "shrinkflation."The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) said it will issue an administrative notice from Wednesday through January 16 for revisions concerning the Framework Act on Consumers for such unfair practices.The revisions will apply to processed grain products, confectionery, frozen desserts, beverages, condiments and sauces.Once the revisions take effect, manufacturers will be required to notify the Korea Consumer Agency when changing product details, and inform consumers via the packaging or the company’s website.Violators will face a fine of five million won, or around three-thousand-900 U.S. dollars, upon the first violation, and ten million won the second time around.