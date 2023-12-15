KCC Chair Nominee Vows to Restore Fairness in Media, Stabilize Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Hong-il, nominee to head the state broadcasting watchdog, pledged to restore fairness in the media during his parliamentary confirmation hearing.At the start of the hearing on Wednesday, Kim said he will handle delayed issues at the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) and swiftly stabilize the watchdog based on various experiences from his time as a prosecutor and a public official.The nominee said he plans to support efforts by broadcasting, communications and internet operators to voluntarily fulfill their social responsibility to enhance credibility and transparency within digital media, while also promising related legal improvements.Asked about his lack of experience in broadcasting and communications, Kim said he humbly acknowledges such concerns and plans to promptly grasp relevant laws and regulations with internal support.As for concerns over a lack of justification in the KCC's review and decision-making functions with three out of five posts remaining vacant, the nominee said he believes that such duties can be legally fulfilled.During the hearing, the main opposition Democratic Party grilled the former prosecutor over a case of stock manipulation and share ownership that was dismissed after a 2007 probe he led.When asked if he was aware that former President Lee Myung-bak was the owner of the company under which the allegations were carried out under a false name, Kim said there was no evidence at the time.