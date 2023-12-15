Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead in Apparent Suicide amid Drug Use Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, who gained international fame for starring in the Oscar-winning black comedy thriller "Parasite," was found dead in an apparent suicide on Wednesday. His death comes amid a police investigation into alleged drug use.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Actor Lee Sun-kyun, who faced questioning by the police for alleged drug use since October, was found dead on Wednesday morning.According to the police and fire authorities, the acclaimed 48-year-old actor was found unconscious inside a vehicle near Waryong Park in Seoul's central Jongno District at around 10:30 a.m., some 20 minutes after he was reported missing by his manager.The police have launched an investigation into the death, so far revealing that a memo resembling a suicide note was found at his home and a large charcoal briquette was on the passenger seat of the vehicle.Suspected of using marijuana and ketamine on multiple occasions at an adult entertainment establishment and the residence of a hostess over the past year, Lee had appeared for three rounds of questioning by Incheon police since October 28.While apologizing for causing disappointment and concern, the star had claimed that he was tricked by the hostess into taking the drugs without knowing what they were. He had tested negative in both a brief reagent test and a lab test by the National Forensic Service.Following the third round of questioning on the weekend, Lee requested a polygraph test for himself and the hostess on Tuesday, asserting his innocence.Aside from alleged drug use, the actor filed a complaint against the 29-year-old hostess and an accomplice for blackmail, claiming he was forced to pay hush money of 350 billion won, or around 270-thousand U.S. dollars.After debuting in 2001, Lee rose to stardom appearing in the 2007 drama series "Behind the White Tower," "Coffee Prince," and the 2010 series "Pasta," before achieving international recognition with his starring role in director Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning "Parasite."Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.