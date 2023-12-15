PPP Interim Chief Blasts Hypocrisy by DP Regarding Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon lambasted the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for harboring anti-prosecutor sentiment despite its esteem for party leader Lee Jae-myung, who once impersonated a prosecutor.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the former justice minister said the state investigative agency is an important tool in protecting the public from crimes, and demonizing it with a political objective is irresponsible and detrimental to public interests.The DP chief was ordered to pay a fine of one-point-five million won, or around one-thousand-200 U.S. dollars, for misrepresenting himself as a prosecutor when he was a lawyer in 2002. He is standing trial for alleged incitement of perjury related to the case.Asked whether he planned to pay a courtesy visit to Lee on Thursday, Han said he plans to visit a number of people in senior posts at the National Assembly in accordance with past practice.Regarding the DP's push to pass a bill on a special counsel probe into alleged stock manipulation by First Lady Kim Keon-hee in Thursday's plenary session, Han reiterated his opposition to what he said was an unjust move for political gain ahead of April’s general elections.