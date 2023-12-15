Menu Content

PPP Slams DP Plan to Railroad Bills on First Lady, Daejang-dong Probes

Written: 2023-12-27 14:30:02Updated: 2023-12-27 14:42:21

PPP Slams DP Plan to Railroad Bills on First Lady, Daejang-dong Probes

The rival political parties continued to clash over the main opposition Democratic Party’s(DP) plan to railroad a bill on special counsel investigations into alleged stock manipulation by First Lady Kim Keon-hee and bribes received in the Daejang-dong land development scandal.

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) denounced the plan to handle what it described as “evil bills for the general elections” in Thursday’s plenary session, maintaining its stance that it cannot accept their passage by the DP.

The main opposition is also firm in its stance to push forward with the bills in the session, adding that the president’s spouse should not be protected from an investigation.

The ruling party lawmakers also believe that the special probe into the Daejang-dong land development scandal is a strategy to delay and hinder the investigation of DP leader Lee Jae-myung.

With the DP holding a majority, however, the bills are expected to pass, which will in turn likely lead to a request from the PPP that President Yoon Suk Yeol use his veto power.
