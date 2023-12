Photo : YONHAP News

Subways and intra-city buses will run late New Year’s morning to accommodate crowds for the bell-ringing ceremony at the Bosingak Pavilion in downtown Seoul.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Wednesday that it will operate subways until 2 a.m. on Monday with 173 additional trips on Lines One to Nine.To avoid overcrowding in subway stations, the trains will bypass Line One’s Jonggak Station near the pavilion from 11 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.The Seoul government plans to restrict access to Gwanghwamun Station on Line Five, which is also close to the pavilion, from midnight to 2 a.m. Monday if serious crowd congestion is detected.The city government will also extend the operating hours of intra-city buses that run on 38 routes in proximity to the pavilion to 2 a.m. Monday.