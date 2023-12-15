Menu Content

Politics

Pres. Yoon Fills 6 Vice Minister-Level Vacancies

Written: 2023-12-27 15:33:39Updated: 2023-12-27 15:43:42

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol filled six vice minister-level posts that became vacant ahead of the general elections in April.

The top office said Yoon named Public Procurement Service Administrator Kim Yoon-sang as the new second vice finance minister, citing Kim’s past experience handling policies on finance and budgets for a long period of time with exceptional capacity.

Former National Human Resources Development Institute president Shin Young-sook was named the new vice minister of gender equality and family.

The top office said Shin is most suited to thoroughly carry out the restructuring of the ministry while also stably managing its responsibilities.

Jin Hyun-hwan, the head of the transport ministry’s Housing and Land Office, was named first vice transport minister while the head of the oceans ministry’s Marine Policy Office Song Myeong-dal as the new vice oceans minister.

Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs Lim Ki-keun was appointed the new administrator of the Public Procurement Service while the head of the Civil Affairs Office of the Prime Minister's Secretariat, Son Young-taek, will be the new Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister.
