N. Korea's Top Officials Seen Driving Mercedez-Benz S-Class Sedans

Written: 2023-12-27 16:27:05Updated: 2023-12-27 16:29:46

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has revealed footage showing its top officials riding top-of-the-line Mercedes-Benz models in an apparent bid to boast its ability to evade international sanctions. 

The Korean Central Television released a report on Wednesday that included a video of three top officials arriving at the venue of the ninth Plenary Meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party on Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans. 

The three officials are Premier Kim Tok-hun, secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party Jo Yong-won and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly Choe Ryong-hae. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has also been spotted various times driving a Mercedes-Benz, with the latest appearance being last Wednesday when he appeared on a vehicle presumed to be a Maybach limo at a ceremony held to encourage soldiers who had taken part in the launch of the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. 

Carrying in to the North such luxury cars are regarded to be a violation of UN Security Council sanctions on Pyongyang.
