Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Taeyoung E&C Virtually Taking Steps for a Workout

Written: 2023-12-27 18:28:17Updated: 2023-12-27 18:42:42

Taeyoung E&C Virtually Taking Steps for a Workout

Photo : YONHAP News

Taeyoung Engineering and Construction has virtually begun taking steps for a workout with the reactivation of the Corporate Restructuring Promotion Act which aims to facilitate out-of-court workout of financially-insolvent firms. 

An official of TY Holdings, the parent company of the construction firm, told Seoul-based Yonhap News on Wednesday that it is considering all options available when asked if the firm will apply for the financial rescue measure, adding that nothing has been decided yet. 

Such response is in stark contrast to some two weeks ago when the company flatly denied the possibility of a workout when its stocks plunged sharply after related rumors surfaced. 

The construction company, which is suffering liquidity problems due to real estate project financing(PF), is said to be checking out workout procedures and qualifications through a law firm. 

Concerns are rising that if Taeyoung, which ranks 16th in the nation in terms of construction capacity, applies for a workout, the construction industry could face a crisis resulting from PF. 

In the wake of the workout rumors, Taeyoung’s stocks concluded trading after falling nearly 20 percent on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >