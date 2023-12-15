Nat'l Assembly to Vote on 2 Special Counsel Probe Bills Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will convene a plenary session on Thursday and vote on two bills seeking to introduce independent counsels to investigate First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the Daejang-dong development scandal.The so-called “Five Billion Won Club” bill aims to create an independent probe into bribery charges related to the Daejang-dong scandal while the other calls for a special counsel to look into allegations regarding the first lady's involvement in the case of Deutsche Motor's stock price manipulation.The bills, which were fast-tracked by the National Assembly in April, will be automatically submitted to the plenary session on Thursday in line with the National Assembly Act.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has continuously opposed the bills, referring to them as “evil bills targeting the general elections,” while the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has expressed intent to pass them during Thursday’s plenary session.The bills are likely to pass smoothly Thursday if the opposition camp pushes them forward given that the DP, with 167 seats in parliament, and the minor Justice Party, which has six seats, support the passage of the bills, while the PPP has 112 seats.A special bill concerning last October's Itaewon crowd crush may also be submitted on Thursday, seeking to guarantee the rights of the victims of last year's Itaewon crowd crush that led to 159 deaths over the Halloween weekend.