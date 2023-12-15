Season's First Emergency Fine Dust Reduction Measures Take Effect

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has enforced a set of emergency measures to reduce fine dust pollution in Seoul and the surrounding area for the first time this winter season.The environment ministry’s emergency measures to reduce fine dust, effective from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, include an alternating driving ban for public institutions in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.The measures come into effect when the average ultrafine dust concentration is expected to surpass 50 micrograms per cubic meter the next day.In line with the measures, grade-five emissions vehicles will be prohibited from operating in Seoul and the surrounding area while construction sites will be required to reduce operations and use dust-tight covers to prevent airborne particles.Coal-fired power plants will have to limit or suspend operations.Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province, Sejong and South Chungcheong Province are set to reach “bad” ultrafine dust levels with concentration expected to exceed 50 micrograms per cubic meter.