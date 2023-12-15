Ballots Cast in Next Year's General Elections to be Counted Manually

Photo : KBS News

A manual counting procedure will be introduced for every single ballot in next year’s general elections.The National Election Commission revealed the envisioned procedure on Wednesday as it announced a set of measures to boost the transparency and confidence of the general elections.With the new ballot-counting procedure, which is aimed at preventing any suspicions of a rigged election, it is expected to take longer for the election results to come out.Under the current system, voting clerks only check visually when ballots are sorted by mechanically and are put into counting machines, but the new procedure will require the clerks to conduct such checks manually.The latest measures also include the installation of surveillance cameras in venues that store ballot boxes and disclose the images from the locations taken around-the-clock in real time via large monitors installed in the commission’s offices in cities and provinces.The commission also plans to change the method in which serial numbers are labeled on ballots from a QR code to a barcode format.