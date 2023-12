Photo : YONHAP News

The Russian government has warned of retaliatory measures against South Korea’s export curbs against Russia.Moscow’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a briefing on Wednesday that Seoul’s latest decision to add more items to an export ban list at the request of the U.S. is “unfriendly,” warning that it will harm South Korea’s economy and industries.She then added that Russia has a right to respond to the move and that the South Korean people should not be surprised by it.Russia’s comments come after South Korea’s trade ministry issued an advance notice of revisions to a proclamation on the export and import of strategic materials seeking to add 682 items to the list of materials subject to catch-all license for export to Russia.The addition would more than double the list to one-thousand-159 items.