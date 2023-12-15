Industrial Output, Consumption Both Post Growth in November

Photo : YONHAP News

Industrial output grew last month thanks to a strong performance in the semiconductor industry.Statistics Korea said on Thursday that the index of the nation’s overall industrial production edged up zero-point-five percent from a month earlier to come in at 111-point-six in November, rebounding after dropping in October.Production in manufacturing industries led the surge in the index after climbing three-point-three percent on-month to post the sharpest rise since August.Output in semiconductor production increased 12-point-eight percent while the machinery equipment industry came rose eight percent.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, climbed one percent on-month, while facility investment slipped two-point-six percent in November.The composite coincident indicator measuring the current phase of the business cycle dropped by zero-point-one point on-month to 98-point-nine, while the composite leading indicator projecting the future business cycle gained zero-point-two points to 99-point-nine.