Photo : KBS News

Police plan to mobilize some eight-thousand officers to maintain order and manage safety for New Year’s events.The Korean National Police Agency said Wednesday that it will actively carry out safety management measures by dispatching eight-thousand-277 officers, including riot squads, to 132 events that will be held nationwide to welcome 2024.Police estimate that such events will draw some one-point-17 million people.For the bell-ringing ceremony at the Bosingak Pavilion in downtown Seoul, police will station some 23-hundred officers to manage the crowd of around 100-thousand likely to gather for the ceremony.Police will also dispatch some 300 officers to Ulsan’s Cape Ganjeolgot and around 100 officers to venues in Gangneung that are all hosting their annual new year's sunrise events.