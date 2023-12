Photo : KBS

Police have handed over to the prosecution a man in his 20s accused of vandalizing the walls of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul with graffiti.The Seoul Jongno Police Station said it turned over the case involving the suspect surnamed Seol to the prosecution on charges of violating the Cultural Heritage Protection Act.Seol is accused of spraying a second set of graffiti extending three meters long with the name of a singer and album that was found along the western walls of the royal palace on December 16, a day after two suspects in their teens spray painted the walls reportedly at the behest of an anonymous person contacted through a messaging app.Police earlier confirmed that the second instance of graffiti vandalism was a copycat crime.The police’s latest move comes after the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Seol last Friday, citing concerns that the suspect may destroy evidence.