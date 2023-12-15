Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Interim Chief Names Members of Emergency Steering Committee

Written: 2023-12-28 13:19:23Updated: 2023-12-28 13:22:18

PPP Interim Chief Names Members of Emergency Steering Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon has announced a list of emergency steering committee members mainly comprising relatively young nonpoliticians in their 20s to 40s.

According to PPP chief spokesperson Park Jeong-ha on Thursday, eight members aside from party floor leader Yun Jae-ok and policy chief Yu Eui-dong were handpicked by the interim leader.

They include Eulji University Associate Professor Han Ji-a, lawyer Koo Ja-ryong and Chang Seo-jeong, founder of childcare and education platform Jaranda, all of whom are in their 40s, as well as civic group leader Park Eun-sik in his 30s and 21-year-old youth mentor Yoon Do-hyun, the youngest panel member.

Alternative Alliance Co-President Min Kyung-woo and Economic Democracy 21 leader Kim Kyung-yul were also named.

PPP Rep. Kim Yea-ji, who has sat on the previous party Supreme Council, is the only politician to be appointed to the panel.

The eleven-member committee led by Han will officially launch upon ratification by the standing national committee on Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >