PPP Interim Chief Names Members of Emergency Steering Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon has announced a list of emergency steering committee members mainly comprising relatively young nonpoliticians in their 20s to 40s.According to PPP chief spokesperson Park Jeong-ha on Thursday, eight members aside from party floor leader Yun Jae-ok and policy chief Yu Eui-dong were handpicked by the interim leader.They include Eulji University Associate Professor Han Ji-a, lawyer Koo Ja-ryong and Chang Seo-jeong, founder of childcare and education platform Jaranda, all of whom are in their 40s, as well as civic group leader Park Eun-sik in his 30s and 21-year-old youth mentor Yoon Do-hyun, the youngest panel member.Alternative Alliance Co-President Min Kyung-woo and Economic Democracy 21 leader Kim Kyung-yul were also named.PPP Rep. Kim Yea-ji, who has sat on the previous party Supreme Council, is the only politician to be appointed to the panel.The eleven-member committee led by Han will officially launch upon ratification by the standing national committee on Friday.