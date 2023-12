Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki, an inaugural member of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, is set to step down as early as on Thursday.According to a key ruling camp official, Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Lee Kwan-sup is expected to succeed Kim, while Yonsei University Economics Professor Sung Tae-yoon is likely to succeed Lee.Kim's resignation comes in the aftermath of a recent Cabinet reshuffle and the inauguration of the ruling People Power Party’s interim leadership headed by former justice minister Han Dong-hoon.The top office is also speculated to soon name first vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin as head of the National Security Office, while South Korean Ambassador to Germany Kim Hong-kyun is the frontrunner for new first vice foreign minister.