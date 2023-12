Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold confirmation hearings for foreign minister nominee Cho Tae-yul and National Intelligence Service(NIS) director nominee Cho Tae-yong next month.The standing foreign affairs and intelligence committees adopted hearing plans submitted for each of the nominees on Thursday, with the hearing for the minister nominee set for January 8, followed by one for the NIS chief nominee on January 11.Rival political parties have agreed to negotiate further on a list of witnesses to be summoned at the hearings.While settling on the adoption of both hearing reports on the day of the NIS chief nominee's hearing, the parties agreed to convene a plenary meeting on January 15 should there be any difference in opinion.