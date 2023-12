Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has upheld two rulings in favor of South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime labor.The decision comes as several forced labor survivors, including a victim surnamed Hong, and the families of late victims filed two separate compensation suits in 2013 and 2015, respectively, against Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi Zosen for damages they suffered from forced labor.The top court finalized the appellate court’s ruling that ordered the two Japanese companies to pay between 50 million won to 150 million won per victim.The Supreme Court also rejected the Japanese companies’ claim that the statute of limitations for the cases expired.The latest ruling comes after the top court also finalized rulings in favor of forced labor victims involved in two separate cases against Mitsubishi and Nippon Steel.