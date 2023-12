Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has decided to recall all military mental fortitude textbooks that describe Korea’s territory of Dokdo as “an area of territorial dispute.”The ministry on Thursday issued a statement saying that the textbooks had problems with the description of the islets and the lack of a label for Dokdo on most of the maps in the textbook.The ministry said it recognized the severity of the situation regarding the lack of thoroughness in the process of preparing the textbooks and vowed to do their best to ensure that soldiers are equipped with correct and solid mental armament.The defense ministry had planned to distribute the military mental fortitude textbooks to all personnel at the end of this month before the recall notice.