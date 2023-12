Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has upheld a 30-year prison sentence for the businessman behind a one-point-seven trillion-won hedge fund scandal involving Lime Asset Management.Handing down its decision against Kim Bong-hyun on Thursday, the top court also confirmed a forfeiture of 76-point-nine billion won, or 59-point-six million U.S. dollars.The management firm was accused of selling and maintaining fraudulent financial products that led to the suspension of fund redemption in 2019, amounting to an estimated one-point-seven trillion won.Kim was also found guilty of misappropriating 40 billion won from Star Mobility, a small industrial robot manufacturing company and other companies.The 49-year-old was arrested in 2020 and released on bail the following year, but fled after cutting off his ankle bracelet in November 2022 before being caught about a month later.