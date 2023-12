Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol named Yonsei University Economics Professor Sung Tae-yoon as his new Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy on Thursday.The academic will succeed Lee Kwan-sup, who was named as the new Presidential Chief of Staff earlier in the day.As new head of the National Security Office, Yoon tapped first vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin, a career diplomat who served as the president’s first ambassador to Russia.The appointment comes as the previous National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong was named the new chief of the country's top intel agency last week.