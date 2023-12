Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) railroaded bills aimed at launching two special counsel probes into First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s alleged stock manipulation as well as the so-called “Five Billion Won Club" scandal.The DP passed the bills during the plenary session on Thursday with its parliamentary majority as the ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote.As the opposition seeks to look into bribery charges related to the Daejang-dong land development scandal while also probing allegations regarding the first lady's involvement in the case of Deutsche Motor's stock price manipulation, the PPP denounced the bills as political ploys ahead of April’s general elections.Despite the bills being approved, the ruling party is expected to call for a veto by President Yoon Suk Yeol.Yoon’s office immediately said that the president plans to exercise his veto power once the bills are sent to him.