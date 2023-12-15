N. Korean Leader Presents Combative Task to Expedite Preparations for War

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presented a “combative task” that will expedite efforts to complete preparations for a war during the ninth Plenary Meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party.The North’s state-run media, including the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), said Thursday that Kim unveiled such a task on the second day of the plenary meeting on Wednesday.The reports said Kim disclosed a “combative task” that will accelerate the completion of preparations for a war by the Korean People’s Army as well as sectors related to munitions industries, nuclear weapons and civil defense.The reports, however, stopped short of elaborating on such a task.The media outlets said the reclusive leader stressed the need to further expand and actively make use of the advantage Pyongyang has secured during the past three years via tenacious struggle.According to the KCNA, Kim unveiled plans to expand strategic cooperation with anti-imperialist countries and promote anti-imperial action and joint strike in the international arena.He was apparently expressing intent to strengthen strategic alliances with anti-U.S. countries, including Russia, amid a new Cold War structure.