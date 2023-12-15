Gov't Deeply Regrets N. Korean Leader Presenting Task on Expedited Preparations for War

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed deep regret over North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presenting a “combative task” that will expedite efforts to complete preparations for war.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a briefing on Thursday that Seoul deeply regrets that the North has placed blame on other parties for heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula and has expressed intent to place priority on boosting its military power to complete preparations next year for war.Lim said the North is likely well aware that it is making its people’s livelihood and economy worse by squandering its scarce resources on nuclear weapons and missiles.The spokesperson said no matter what claim Pyongyang makes, the international community is intent on denuclearizing the North, adding that the reclusive state must realize that its obsession with nuclear weapons will further worsen its isolation in the international community.Lim then urged the North to halt provocations, including the development of nuclear weapons and missiles and return to the path of denuclearization.