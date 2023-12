Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called on his military to take immediate action in the event of a provocation by North Korea, and follow up with a report up the chain of command.The president made the remarks when he visited the Army’s Fifth Infantry Division, a frontline unit in Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province on Thursday, to review its readiness.The president said the North is the only country in the world to stipulate in its constitution the preemptive use of nuclear weapons, adding that the reclusive state could engage in provocation at any time in line with its political goals.He then called on the troops to immediately take retaliatory steps and submit a report on such steps afterwards if the North instigates provocation, stressing the need to sternly crush the enemy’s intent to engage in aggression on site.Meanwhile, the president vowed to provide better welfare to soldiers, including a raise in salary.