The emergency steering committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) led by interim chief Han Dong-hoon will officially launch on Friday.Han will first pay a visit to National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.The PPP will officially shift to the emergency committee regime after the party’s national committee holds an online session at 10 a.m. to endorse the new interim chief’s picks for the members of the new leadership panel.Ahead of the session, Han will present letters of appointment and explain the reason behind his selections, with an inaugural meeting of the emergency steering committee expected to follow.Han also plans to visit main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung on Friday afternoon.