US Replies to N. Korea’s Faster War Preparations with Call for Dialogue

The United States has reaffirmed that it has no hostile intent toward North Korea and called for dialogue after regime leader Kim Jong-un called for accelerated preparations for a war.A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department reaffirmed the stance on Thursday, stressing that Washington’s desire to talk with Pyongyang without preconditions has been made clear and the commitment to diplomacy remains despite an “unprecedented” number of ballistic missile launches by the North.The official stressed that the U.S. will seek to cooperate on humanitarian issues, regardless of the status of weapons of mass destruction and missile-related discussions.The spokesperson also criticized North Korea’s engagement in threatening and irresponsible rhetoric regarding its weapons programs, including the characterization of some missile launches and other military activities as trial runs for the use of tactical nuclear weapons.The official added that the U.S. continues to consult closely with South Korea, Japan and other allies and partners on ways to deter aggression and devise joint responses to the North's violations of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday that Kim set forth a task to expedite efforts to complete preparations for a war during an annual meeting of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday.