Congress again Unlikely to Extend N. Korean Human Rights Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. is unlikely to pass a bill to reauthorize the expired North Korean human rights act this year.The North Korean Human Rights Reauthorization Act, introduced by Senators Marco Rubio and Tim Kaine, remained pending in the Senate as of Thursday, with a similar bill introduced by House Representatives Young Kim and Ami Bera also in legislative limbo.The pending bills are unlikely to pass Congress this year with the House and Senate adjourning for a holiday recess.The bill was first adopted in 2004 and extended in 2008, 2012 and 2018, with the last extension expiring on September 30 in 2022, 15 months prior.The bill calls for humanitarian assistance for the North Korean people and efforts to help Korean Americans reunite with their families separated during the Korean War.It also calls for the appointment of a U.S. special envoy for the North’s human rights as well as assistance for broadcasters to provide North Koreans outside news and information.