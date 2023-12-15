N. Korea Discusses Light Industry, State Budget in Key Party Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly discussed ways to develop light industries and reviewed the state budget for next year during a year-end party meeting.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party continued its plenary session on Thursday and discussed light industry issues.On the third day of the session, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly urged the industry, related organizations and school uniform manufacturers to assume more responsibility as he called for fresh innovation to produce necessities for school children.Kim’s mention of necessities for students is interpreted as a move to secure the support of the youth in the country who are directly or indirectly exposed to capitalism while cultivating the image of a leader caring for the people.The KCNA said that a review of this year’s national budget was discussed in the meeting along with next year’s budget, which will be finalized at the Supreme People’s Assembly set for January 15 if confirmed in the plenary session.The specific results of the multi-day plenary session are expected to be adopted on the last day and then promulgated by Kim.