Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Yoon Appoints 5 New Ministers to Round out Reshuffle

Written: 2023-12-29 10:07:16Updated: 2023-12-29 10:18:22

Pres. Yoon Appoints 5 New Ministers to Round out Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

The top office announced that President Yoon Suk Yeol approved the appointment of five new ministers on Friday.

The appointments see Choi Sang-mok, former senior presidential secretary of economic affairs, become the new finance chief and deputy prime minister while Song Mi-ryung, a former senior researcher at the Korea Rural Economic Institute, will lead the agriculture ministry.

The president also approved the appointment of Kang Do-hyung, the president of Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology, as the new oceans minister; second vice foreign minister Oh Young-ju as the SMEs minister and Kim Hong-il as the head of the Korea Communications Commission.

The approval follows last Friday’s appointment of new land and transport minister and new veterans minister to mark the completion of a recent major Cabinet reshuffle.

Parliamentary confirmation hearings for foreign minister nominee Cho Tae-yul and spy chief nominee Cho Tae-yong will be held next month. President Yoon plans to name a nominee for justice minister soon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >