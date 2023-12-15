Pres. Yoon Appoints 5 New Ministers to Round out Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

The top office announced that President Yoon Suk Yeol approved the appointment of five new ministers on Friday.The appointments see Choi Sang-mok, former senior presidential secretary of economic affairs, become the new finance chief and deputy prime minister while Song Mi-ryung, a former senior researcher at the Korea Rural Economic Institute, will lead the agriculture ministry.The president also approved the appointment of Kang Do-hyung, the president of Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology, as the new oceans minister; second vice foreign minister Oh Young-ju as the SMEs minister and Kim Hong-il as the head of the Korea Communications Commission.The approval follows last Friday’s appointment of new land and transport minister and new veterans minister to mark the completion of a recent major Cabinet reshuffle.Parliamentary confirmation hearings for foreign minister nominee Cho Tae-yul and spy chief nominee Cho Tae-yong will be held next month. President Yoon plans to name a nominee for justice minister soon.