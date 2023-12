Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Police will implement comprehensive safety measures at popular sunset and sunrise spots, where crowds are expected to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year from Sunday to Monday.The police announced on Friday that some three-thousand-265 officers will be deployed to manage safety for 18 sunrise and sunset events scheduled in Seoul that are expected to draw some 173-thousand people.About two-thousand-490 personnel will be dispatched for this year’s bell-tolling ceremony on New Year’s Eve at Bosingak Pavilion in central Seoul.The police plan to deploy special units at six locations to prepare for a response to a possible terror attack and manage crowds at subway stations close to the pavilion.More than 800 police officials will be sent to a countdown event at Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul and a sunrise event on Achasan Mountain to ensure safety.