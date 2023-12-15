PPP Interim Chief Pays Courtesy Visit to Nat’l Assembly Speaker

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Han Dong-hoon paid a courtesy visit to National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo ahead of the launch of his emergency steering committee on Friday.In the meeting, the speaker said he has come to realize the importance of closely listening to others and conducting politics with consideration for different perspectives.Kim then urged Han to prioritize efforts to sympathize with fellow citizens and to mitigate difficulties they experience, anticipating that the interim chief will grow into a good political leader with eyes set on fulfilling public expectations.Han, in response, said he would keep such a spirit in mind at a time when partisan conflict is inevitable as he seeks common ground and while familiarizing himself with the spirit of compromise.Kim's chief of staff Cho Kyung-ho said that during a closed-door meeting, the speaker sought the interim party chief’s cooperation in striking a deal with the main opposition Democratic Party to approve a special bill on January 9 on last year's Itaewon crush disaster.