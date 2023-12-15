DP to Fight Yoon's Plan to Veto Bill on Special Probe into First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of "arrogance and self-righteousness" for planning to veto a bill on a special counsel probe into First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation.At a Supreme Council meeting on Friday, Hong criticized the presidential office for announcing Yoon's plan to exercise his veto upon the bill's passage in the opposition-strong parliament the day before without even considering public opinion.The floor leader stressed that no past president had ever refused an investigation into themselves or their family members by the prosecution or a special prosecutor, accusing Yoon of only being concerned about protecting the first lady.Hong said his party will actively look into the Constitutional Court's adjudication on jurisdiction disputes regarding the presidential veto over an investigation into his family.As for the defense ministry's controversial reference to the Dokdo islets as being subject to a territorial dispute, Hong urged the president to expel defense minister Shin Won-sik and to seek disciplinary action against involved Office of National Security members.