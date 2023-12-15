Foreign Laborers Allowed to Work in Lodging Industry from Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Employment options for foreign workers is about to expand next year, with non-professionals on “E-9” work visas soon able to work in the hospitality sector. The change was announced on Friday by the government’s foreign workforce policy committee, which finalized the new industries open to foreign employment.Max Lee reports.Report: Foreign workers will be able to seek employment in the lodging industry next year in light of a workforce shortage confirmed through a survey by relevant ministries.The employment of non-professional foreign workers on E-9 visas in the two industries will be piloted for cleaners and kitchen assistants in major tourist areas like Seoul, Busan, Gangwon and Jeju.Cleaners will only be allowed to seek jobs through partner companies that have exclusive contracts with hospitality companies, while kitchen assistants will be able to work in restaurants directly operated by the facility.The government plans to sufficiently collect opinions from stakeholders such as customers, the general public and workers in relevant industries before reviewing an expansion through a joint pilot project with related ministries.Job training and industrial safety education for the newly added sectors will be provided through industry associations.Related applications, such as those for employment permits, are expected to be available next year.Elsewhere, the health ministry is working with the justice ministry to offer incentives to foreigners who hold a D-10 “job-seeking” visa after graduating from a South Korean university that would allow them to obtain permanent residency upon qualifying as nursing facility workers who remain employed at a facility for two or more years.The government hopes the new policy will solve the caregiver shortage that's plaguing nursing facilities.Meanwhile, the government has added Tajikistan to the list of countries that can send workers to South Korea under the Employment Permit System, increasing the number of eligible countries to 17 as demand for workers through the system continues to rise.Workers from the Central Asian country will begin arriving in 2025, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding(MOU) between the two governments next year and the establishment of a dedicated local support center.The latest announcements come as the government set the quota for foreign workers at 165-thousand beginning next year, the largest ever, amid increased demand for foreign laborers due to the aging population.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.