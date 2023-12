Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party’s (PPP) emergency leadership committee led by chairman Han Dong-hoon officially launched on Friday.The PPP held a standing national committee meeting and approved of the members of the interim steering panel prior to its official formation in a vote by 59 of the 66 standing national committee members targeted, with 96-point-61 percent approving at 57 votes in favor.The emergency committee named eight members, while PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok and policy planning committee chairman Yu Eui-dong were included as ex officio members of the committee.Meanwhile, the PPP announced that a total of 720-point-four million won, or over 557-thousand U.S. dollars in donation was collected in the eight days following the official nomination of chairman Han.