Virtual Asset Transactions in Past 3 Yrs. by Reps. Surpassed 60 Bln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

The acquisitions and sales of virtual assets by lawmakers over the past three years amounted to more than 60 billion won, or around 46 million U.S. dollars.The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, which conducted an inspection of virtual asset transactions by all 298 lawmakers between May 30, 2020 and May 31, 2023, submitted the findings to National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Friday.The inspection was launched after questions were raised earlier this year over main opposition Democratic Party(DP)-turned-independent Rep. Kim Nam-kuk's once-massive cryptocurrency holdings.According to the agency, 18 of 298 sitting lawmakers held virtual assets during the three-year period, with eleven actually making transactions for cumulative buying and selling amounting to 62-point-five billion won and 63-point-one billion won, respectively.Kim, who was responsible for around 90 percent of total trading volume, bought and sold virtual assets worth 55-point-five billion won and 56-point-three billion won, suggesting a net profit of around 800 million won.Ten other lawmakers, meanwhile, failed to report their virtual asset holdings and transactions, prompting the agency to call for verification on the source of the assets and a possible conflict of interest.