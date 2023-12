Photo : YONHAP News

Transport minister Park Sang-woo has vowed to strengthen public agencies’ roles to help businesses that are suffering a temporary liquidity shortage to swiftly normalize operations.Park made the remark on Friday during an emergency meeting of economy-related ministers held to discuss Taeyoung Engineering and Construction’s application for debt restructuring, citing the Korea Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation and Korea Land and Housing Corporation as the public agencies.Park said the ministry will seek to help such businesses get back on their feet after distinguishing their potential.The remark is interpreted as the minister’s reaffirmation of intent to help firms suffering temporary liquidity problems while dissolving businesses that are deeply insolvent.Park added that to revitalize the construction industry, the ministry will swiftly execute more than 30 percent of its budget in the first quarter of next year.