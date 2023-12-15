Gyeonggi Prov. Assembly Rep. Lee Ki-in Leaves PPP to Join New Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Provincial Assembly member Lee Ki-in announced Friday that he will leave the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to join a new party that former PPP chair Lee Jun-seok plans to create.The provincial assembly member is the second PPP member to exit the party after Chun Ha-ram, the head of the PPP’s regional chapter in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province disclosed his intent to defect and join the new party earlier on Friday.In a news conference, Lee said he was leaving the PPP to discuss the people’s hopes and future, adding that he will begin anew as co-chair of a committee to create Lee Jun-seok’s new party.Lee Ki-in said he is seriously concerned about the nation’s crisis and not his political safety, adding that he can no longer leave the fate of the nation to what he called the “repetitive, hostile symbiosis” of the ruling and opposition parties.On whether he will run in the general elections, Lee said nothing has been decided yet, adding that he would make a decision in line with the new party’s calls.The 39-year-old previously served two terms on the Seongnam City Council, where he actively raised speculation about the Daejang-dong land development scandal. During the PPP’s national convention in 2021, he served as spokesperson of Yoo Seong-min’s camp.