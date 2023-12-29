PPP Interim Chief Pays Courtesy Call on DP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The interim chief of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Han Dong-hoon has paid a courtesy call on main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung.Han met the DP leader at Lee’s office in the National Assembly in Seoul on Friday.Han thanked Lee for welcoming him and expressed hope that as party leaders they will extensively hold constructive dialogue based on the common point of pursuing politics for the people.In response, Lee said he believes politics should play the role of protecting the nation in a safer manner, of taking responsibility to enable the people to lead better lives and also improve living environments.Lee then said the DP is always ready to work with the PPP on its pursuits, stressing that his party will provide utmost cooperation unless there is a conflict in terms of values.He then shortly called for the PPP’s cooperation in passing the special bill concerning last October's Itaewon crowd crush and a special bill on helping victims of "jeonse" lump-sum deposit rental fraud.