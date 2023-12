Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a luncheon with former President Park Geun-hye at the presidential residence on Friday.Yoon’s spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung said in a written briefing that the luncheon lasted for around two hours and 20 minutes and also saw the attendance of Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup and Park’s lawyer, Yoo Young-ha.At the luncheon, Yoon asked about Park’s health and expressed hope that she will visit Seoul often.Friday marked the third meeting between Yoon and Park this year.The top office said Friday’s luncheon was held as Yoon had promised to invite Park to the presidential residence when they met at Park’s residence in Daegu last month.