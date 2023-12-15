2 Supreme Court Justices to Retire on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court justices Ahn Chul-sang and Min You-sook are set to retire after completing their six-year term.The top court announced on Friday that a ceremony was held to mark the two justices’ retirement which will take place on Monday.In the ceremony, Ahn said he believes that in order to secure the public’s trust in the judiciary, a judge should not be swayed by unfair outside influence or internal interference. He stressed that it is imperative for a judge to rule in line with only the Constitution and the law.Min expressed hopes that the Supreme Court will further solidify its stance as the last resort for the socially vulnerable and minority groups.The outgoing justice said she believes that if one heeds the voices of all sides, the nation will be able to realize social integration and sustainable growth.A delay is expected to be inevitable in the top court’s trials for the time being as the successors for the two outgoing justices have yet to be named.Though Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de has begun recommending candidates from December 12, procedures to nominate a Supreme Court justice usually take three months.