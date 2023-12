Photo : YONHAP News

Over 30 people were killed in Ukraine on Friday in the largest air strikes Russia has launched on the country since its invasion began.Through Telegram, Ukrainian interior minister Ihor Klymenko said over 30 have been killed and 160 wounded so far.Russia mobilized 18 bombers to launch 122 missiles, according to Ukraine. It also launched 36 suicide drones.Ukraine said it intercepted 87 of the missiles and 27 of the drones, but the rest got through, resulting in deaths and injuries.The number of Ukrainian casualties will likely rise as rescue operations are ongoing.Poland, a neighboring country of Ukraine, held emergency phone conversations with NATO after some of the missiles violated its airspace.The United States, France and Britain also slammed Russia at a UN Security Council meeting convened at the request of Ukraine and others.